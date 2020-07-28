Portland protesters released from jail on condition they no longer attend protests

The document says “Defendant Shall Not Attend Protests.”

In Portland, getting out of jail now means relinquishing constitutionally protected rights.

“This is what it looks like when you're released from jail on federal charges...on the condition that you stop showing up to protest,” writes Dara Lind at ProPublica.

A dozen protesters facing federal charges are barred from going to “public gatherings” as a condition of release from jail — a tactic one expert describes in Dara's reporting as “sort of hilariously unconstitutional.”

This is what it looks like when you're released from jail on federal charges...on the condition that you stop showing up to protests. https://t.co/PZ1d4pr7x5 pic.twitter.com/6oi4LggnLD — Dara Lind (@DLind) July 28, 2020

Alternatively: This is what it looks like when the magistrate judge _handwrites an addition to your conditions of release_ so that you can't attend protests. pic.twitter.com/tEyi1HLcVi — Dara Lind (@DLind) July 28, 2020

Excerpt:

Federal authorities are using a new tactic in their battle against protesters in Portland, Oregon: arrest them on offenses as minor as “failing to obey” an order to get off a sidewalk on federal property — and then tell them they can’t protest anymore as a condition for release from jail. Legal experts describe the move as a blatant violation of the constitutional right to free assembly, but at least 12 protesters arrested in recent weeks have been specifically barred from attending protests or demonstrations as they await trials on federal misdemeanor charges. “Defendant may not attend any other protests, rallies, assemblies or public gathering in the state of Oregon,” states one “Order Setting Conditions of Release” for an accused protester, alongside other conditions such as appearing for court dates. The orders are signed by federal magistrate judges. For other defendants, the restricted area is limited to Portland, where clashes between protesters and federal troops have grown increasingly violent in recent weeks. In at least two cases, there are no geographic restrictions; one release document instructs, “Do not participate in any protests, demonstrations, rallies, assemblies while this case is pending.” Protesters who have agreed to stay away from further demonstrations say they felt forced to accept those terms to get out of jail.

That's not scary at all.

