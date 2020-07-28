These classic TV title sequences recreated with stock footage are bizzarro

Comedian and filmmaker Matthew Highton recreates classic TV show title sequences using only stock footage. The results remind me of the Seinfeld episode " The Bizarro Jerry ." Above, Highton's take on Friends. Below, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and, yes, Ducktales.

TV newscaster alerted of thyroid cancer by viewer who noticed a lump on the reporter's neck Earlier this week, Victoria Price, a reporter on WFLA TV news in Tampa, Florida, received an email from a concerned viewer: “Hi, just saw your news report. What concerned me is the lump on your neck. Please have your thyroid checked. Reminds me of my neck. Mine turned out to be cancer. Take care of […] READ THE REST

'The Wonder Years' but with a Black family “Reboot with a twist” alert. Deadline: ABC has handed a pilot production commitment to The Wonder Years, a new iteration of the network’s 1980s family comedy-drama. It comes from Dave executive producer Saladin K. Patterson, Empire co-creator Lee Daniels, the original series’ breakout star Fred Savage and 20th Century Fox TV. Written by Patterson inspired […] READ THE REST

Legendary comedian Carl Reiner, RIP Legendary comedian, actor, writer, and director Carl Reiner has died at age 98. Reiner is best known for performing with Sid Caesar and Imogene Coca on the 1950s TV variety program Your Show of Shows and later creating The Dick Van Dyke Show. He also directed George Burns in the classic “Oh God!” (1977), Steve […] READ THE REST

