/ David Pescovitz / 6:51 am Tue Jul 28, 2020

These classic TV title sequences recreated with stock footage are bizzarro

Comedian and filmmaker Matthew Highton recreates classic TV show title sequences using only stock footage. The results remind me of the Seinfeld episode "The Bizarro Jerry." Above, Highton's take on Friends. Below, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and, yes, Ducktales.

(via Kottke)