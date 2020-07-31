/ Mark Frauenfelder / 9:58 am Fri Jul 31, 2020

Make a cute little device that uses machine learning to separate marshmallow bits from breakfast cereal

The Tiny Sorter is a device you can make from an Arduino, a remote control servo, and some cardboard to sort marshmallow bits from a box of breakfast cereal. It's a clever mechanism that uses a laptop webcam and Google's machine learning software to learn the difference between marshmallow bits and cereal bits.