Make a cute little device that uses machine learning to separate marshmallow bits from breakfast cereal

The Tiny Sorter is a device you can make from an Arduino, a remote control servo, and some cardboard to sort marshmallow bits from a box of breakfast cereal. It's a clever mechanism that uses a laptop webcam and Google's machine learning software to learn the difference between marshmallow bits and cereal bits.

The new, GPT-3-powered version of AI Dungeon is scarily good I installed the GPT-2 language model 0n my laptop last year and I’ve been fascinated by the text it produces from a prompt. Here’s an example. I entered the following as prompt: Pennsylvania is sometimes referred to as “East Utah” in regards to its legendarily restrictive alcohol laws. Where else in the United States were […] READ THE REST

How neural networks work - A good explainer video How does a neural network connect perceptions to concepts? In other words, how can you make something that accepts an array of pixels as an input and correctly outputs “dog” or “cat?” This video from Art of the Problem does a good job of explaining how neural networks are able to do this, and why […] READ THE REST

Machine learning app turns face sketches into realististic photos University researchers from Hong Kong and China created an application called DeepFaceDrawing that “allows users with little training in drawing to produce high-quality images from rough or even incomplete freehand sketches.” Image: YouTube READ THE REST

From tree tents to headlamps, these 10 camping essentials will improve your summer It’s summer. And this year, Europe and Disney World just aren’t really all that feasible as part of your travel plans. Yet especially with the last few months we’ve all endured, the need to get away and experience something new is like a raging fire in many of us. So if you can’t be around […] READ THE REST

The SkyTote Battery Sleeve for your Amazon Echo sets Alexa free Where would we be without Alexa? Without Amazon’s virtual assistant, who would we ask to play back our favorite songs or tell us the weather or beatbox? No, seriously…ask Alexa to beatbox. Of course, Alexa does have her limitations. The biggest one being that she’s tethered to an electrical outlet. For the vastness of her […] READ THE REST