After airlines stop serving warm nuts, a Texas supplier is stuck with 87,000 lb of them

GNS Foods of Arlington, TX supplies nuts to airlines. Now that Airline traffic has taken a nosedive, the company is stuck with 42 access tons of cashews, pistachios, pecans, and almonds. They've taken to selling them at their retail store for $6 a 1.25 lb bag, "selling for less than they cost GNS wholesale, even though the company has to roast, season and bag the nuts," says U.S. News and World Report .

