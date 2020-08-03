/ Mark Frauenfelder / 8:55 am Mon Aug 3, 2020

After airlines stop serving warm nuts, a Texas supplier is stuck with 87,000 lb of them

Image: Depositphotos

GNS Foods of Arlington, TX supplies nuts to airlines. Now that Airline traffic has taken a nosedive, the company is stuck with 42 access tons of cashews, pistachios, pecans, and almonds. They've taken to selling them at their retail store for $6 a 1.25 lb bag, "selling for less than they cost GNS wholesale, even though the company has to roast, season and bag the nuts," says U.S. News and World Report.