/ Mark Frauenfelder / 4:25 pm Mon Aug 10, 2020

Which right-wing nut is a better crooner?

Which of the following gentleman would you like to hire to entertain guests at your next barbecue?

First up, professional whiner Ben Shapiro warning people "if you fall as Lucifer fell, you fall in flame."

Next, John Ashcroft's pitchy tribute to a mighty eagle

I'm giving it to Dana Rohrbacher for his Burl-Ives-overdosing-on-nationalism vibe.