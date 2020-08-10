Which right-wing nut is a better crooner?

First up, professional whiner Ben Shapiro warning people "if you fall as Lucifer fell, you fall in flame."
Next, John Ashcroft's pitchy tribute to a mighty eagle
I'm giving it to Dana Rohrbacher for his Burl-Ives-overdosing-on-nationalism vibe.
Which of the following gentleman would you like to hire to entertain guests at your next barbecue?
