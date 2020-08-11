Jack Chick religious comics are the best-selling comics of all time

Jack Chick (1924 - 2016) was a cartoonist and the publisher of a series of small-format fundamentalist Christian comic books, which he called "Chick Tracts." The stories typically focused on a non-Christian who willingly or unwillingly rejected Chick's brand of hateful, conspiracy-obsessed religion and ended up going to Hell, where he was received by a leering Satan who would say "Haw Haw Haw" and delight in torturing his new guest. The message was awful, but the comics were very readable and they have been copied and parodied by hundreds of cartoonists who recognized the appeal and utility of the unique format.

In this episode of Cartoonist Kayfabe, cartoonists Ed Piskor and Jim Rugg take a deep look at Chick Tracts.