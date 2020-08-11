Jack Chick religious comics are the best-selling comics of all time

Jack Chick (1924 - 2016) was a cartoonist and the publisher of a series of small-format fundamentalist Christian comic books, which he called "Chick Tracts." The stories typically focused on a non-Christian who willingly or unwillingly rejected Chick's brand of hateful, conspiracy-obsessed religion and ended up going to Hell, where he was received by a leering Satan who would say "Haw Haw Haw" and delight in torturing his new guest. The message was awful, but the comics were very readable and they have been copied and parodied by hundreds of cartoonists who recognized the appeal and utility of the unique format.
In this episode of Cartoonist Kayfabe, cartoonists Ed Piskor and Jim Rugg take a deep look at Chick Tracts.
When I’m not writing here on BoingBoing (or anywhere else, for that matter), I also play guitar and sing in a rock band called The Roland High Life. Today we announced our new record, Songs About Comic Books and Mid-30s Malaise, and released the first single, which is kind of a Cars / Green Day mashup […]
Keanu Reeves co-wrote a new comic book series called BRZRKR with co-writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Bang!) and artist Alessandro Vitti (Marvel’s Secret Warriors). It’s apparently “for mature readers” because, y’know, it’s “brutally violent,” according to the Boom! Studios announcement: The man known only as Berzerker is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence…even at […]
On the surface, the civilian identities of Bruce “Batman” Wayne and Clark “Superman” Kent both look pretty similar. They’re both generically handsome white dudes with dark hair and chiseled jaws. At times, they’ve even imitated each other, in order to help the other maintain plausible deniability around their respective secret identities. Comic artist Greg Capullo, […]
Most of us aren’t constantly beset by poor posture. But all it takes is some subtle misalignment while you’re doing serious hours behind the wheel driving or working away at a desk to do a real number on your back. In fact, most of us are so unaware of the mechanics of good posture that […]
From ordering from Amazon to paying bills over the web to something as simple as bottled water, we’re all hooked on modern convenience. We can’t help it. There are just too many modern world advances that save us too much time not to become a creature of comfort and go the easy route. Even if […]
No matter whether you go into the office or work from home, whether you roll out of bed at 5 a.m. or never get up before 9, we all agree a day can on how you feel first thing in the morning when you wake up. If you wake up feeling groggy or out of […]