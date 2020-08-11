Singer turns Death Cab For Cutie CNN Tweet into an actual song

Last week CNN tweeted "The calcium in our bones and teeth likely came from stars exploding in supernovas and scattering this mineral across the universe in massive quantities, according to a new study."

Why did CNN tweet out the lyrics to a Death Cab for Cutie song https://t.co/klWMCWvk5M — Chase (@chasegaewski) August 6, 2020

Chase Gaewski retweeted the CNN tweet, saying "Why did CNN tweet out the lyrics to a Death Cab for Cutie song." His retweet went viral, and to complete the joke YouTuber IRLrosie turned the tweet into a song, which you can hear in the above video.