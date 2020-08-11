Worker fired for mocking company pay with Downfall meme awarded $200k

In 2018, BP refinery worker Scott Tracey posted a Downfall parody on Facebook to mock the company's salary negotiations. So it fired him, claiming it was "highly offensive and inappropriate". Two years later he has emerged victorious from an unfair dismissal case filed against BP in Australia, forcing the company to reinstate him and pay him $200,000 in lost wages, bonuses, pension contributions and tax contributions.
Downfall parodies, taken from the 2004 movie of the same name, show Hitler's final rant with bizarre English subtitles, to give the impression that the Fuhrer is ranting about a trivial issue such as getting banned from XBox Live or running out of toilet paper.
Tracey posted his version in a closed group to amuse colleagues during wage negotiations with BP. Though it did not name BP or individual managers, the company did not get the joke and claimed the meme insiniated a comparison to Nazis. An industrial tribunal didn't understand the context either, agreeing with BP lawyers' claim it was "a direct representation of [BP managers] as Nazis".
But real courts did get the joke, ruling that it was "unreasonable to say the meme had likened BP managers to Nazis," giving him his job back and ultimately awarding Tracey the full amount asked for when BP sought to reduce it.
"We hope this marks the end of a truly unedifying chapter for BP management," Australian Workers Union West Australian secretary Brad Gandy told The Syndey Morning Herald. "To dig in and drag an honest worker through nearly two years of stress and uncertainty, all because a few stuffed shirts didn't get a joke, is poor corporate behaviour."
• Search warrant executed by FBI at Calabasas home of YouTube star Jake Paul on Wednesday • Judge has sealed the search-warrant affidavit • No info on nature of FBI investigation, or individual served The Southern California home of YouTube star Jake Paul was raided today in a large FBI operation that included a SWAT […]
“Dzhokhar will spend his remaining days locked up in prison, with the only matter remaining being whether he will die by execution,”
The document says “Defendant Shall Not Attend Protests.” In Portland, getting out of jail now means relinquishing constitutionally protected rights. “This is what it looks like when you’re released from jail on federal charges…on the condition that you stop showing up to protest,” writes Dara Lind at ProPublica. A dozen protesters facing federal charges are […]
Most of us aren’t constantly beset by poor posture. But all it takes is some subtle misalignment while you’re doing serious hours behind the wheel driving or working away at a desk to do a real number on your back. In fact, most of us are so unaware of the mechanics of good posture that […]
From ordering from Amazon to paying bills over the web to something as simple as bottled water, we’re all hooked on modern convenience. We can’t help it. There are just too many modern world advances that save us too much time not to become a creature of comfort and go the easy route. Even if […]
No matter whether you go into the office or work from home, whether you roll out of bed at 5 a.m. or never get up before 9, we all agree a day can on how you feel first thing in the morning when you wake up. If you wake up feeling groggy or out of […]