Tech support scammer logs into target's computer only to see photo of self there waiting for him

Jim Browning (YouTube) posts long but riveting videos of him turning the tables on tech support scammers (previously at Boing Boing) and in the latest he goes full Neeson from the outset: "a scammer has just connected to my pc and he's just seen a photograph of him and his family on my desktop."

Browning now uses an app to modify his voice in-call because the scammers know who he is and they fear his approach.