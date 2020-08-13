Breaking news on Citizen

Apparently a man is duct-taped to a billboard in Hollywood, California, because I received a notification a few minutes ago on my phone that said: "Man Duct Taped to Billboard." Live video:

Fluster is the social card game that can immediately make game night unforgettable After a successful round of funding on Kickstarter, Fluster: The Social Card Game is now ready to help turn a party or game night into the engaging, surprising, and enlightening social affair you always hoped it would be. A deck of 100 cards, Fluster is chock full of unusual, funny, and thought-provoking questions inspired to […] READ THE REST

Brush up on the physics lessons you learned in high school with this $10 training class Physics may have been that class you sleepwalked your way through in high school. But while it might have just slipped under your radar throughout your academic career, you probably shouldn't have given it such shallow attention. Sure, we could focus on the immediate pluses of a career as a physicist, like the more than […] READ THE REST