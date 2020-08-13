/ Mark Frauenfelder / 9:43 am Thu Aug 13, 2020

Breaking news on Citizen

Apparently a man is duct-taped to a billboard in Hollywood, California, because I received a notification a few minutes ago on my phone that said: "Man Duct Taped to Billboard." Live video:

Man Duct Taped to Billboard @CitizenApp

1747 N Cahuenga Blvd 9:12:38 AM PDT