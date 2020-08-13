/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 5:24 am Thu Aug 13, 2020

Drag queens to make pub's food deliveries in California city

My home of nearly 20 years, the quirky California island city of Alameda, never ceases to surprise me (in good ways!). Today I learned that one of my favorite casual dining spots in town, The Hobnob on Park Street, is offering a drag queen delivery service. On Saturday, August 22, Island Fantasy, a group of local drag performers, will bring you a prix fixe menu for two (salad, pasta dish, dessert, bottle of wine) and a one-minute socially distanced performance for $70 plus required 20% tip (addtl. tips encouraged). Email hobnobalameda@gmail.com before August 20 to order.

Keep it quirky, Alameda!

images via The Hobnob