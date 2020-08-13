Epic Games sues Apple, antitrust lawsuit says App Store is a monopoly

Epic claims Google forced OnePlus to break deal in which Fortnite launcher would be preinstalled on OnePlus phones
Epic Games has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple that argues the App Store is a monopoly. Epic is asking for no damages -— not a dime — but instead, injunctive relief that would force Cupertino to "allow fair competition."
Today, Apple said Epic is seeking a special deal, but that's not true. We're fighting for open platforms and policy changes equally benefiting all developers. And it'll be a hell of a fight! https://t.co/R5A48InGTg
Epic has probably calculated that it can leverage the same kind of pressure to eventually negotiate a compromise. If not, Fortnite is big enough to survive without iOS while Epic makes the case to antitrust regulators that Apple's policies are anticompetitive.
Epic appears to be a Unicorn. Enough resources to fight Apple in court for years if it wants to, big enough to live without Apple's customer base if necessary, angry enough to go ahead with this provocation/lawsuit. https://t.co/DQN7jEIaDB
