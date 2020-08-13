Epic Games sues Apple, antitrust lawsuit says App Store is a monopoly

Epic claims Google forced OnePlus to break deal in which Fortnite launcher would be preinstalled on OnePlus phones

Epic Games has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple that argues the App Store is a monopoly. Epic is asking for no damages -— not a dime — but instead, injunctive relief that would force Cupertino to "allow fair competition."

Epic Games has filed legal papers in response to Apple, read more here: https://t.co/c4sgvxQUvb — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 13, 2020

Today, Apple said Epic is seeking a special deal, but that's not true. We're fighting for open platforms and policy changes equally benefiting all developers. And it'll be a hell of a fight! https://t.co/R5A48InGTg — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) August 14, 2020

In the lawsuit, Epic claims that Google forced OnePlus to break off a deal in which a special Fortnite launcher would come preinstalled on OnePlus phones, reports Jay Peters at The Verge.

More below from Twitter.

Apple is playing checkers here while Epic is playing Fortnite. — M.G. Siegler (@mgsiegler) August 13, 2020

This is amazing. Epic had a lawsuit all ready to go. Baited Apple to remove the app; files this antitrust stuff straight away. https://t.co/DNuwmWwryw — Joseph Cox (@josephfcox) August 13, 2020

Epic has probably calculated that it can leverage the same kind of pressure to eventually negotiate a compromise. If not, Fortnite is big enough to survive without iOS while Epic makes the case to antitrust regulators that Apple's policies are anticompetitive. — Will Oremus (@WillOremus) August 13, 2020

Epic appears to be a Unicorn. Enough resources to fight Apple in court for years if it wants to, big enough to live without Apple's customer base if necessary, angry enough to go ahead with this provocation/lawsuit. https://t.co/DQN7jEIaDB — Peter Kafka (@pkafka) August 13, 2020

