Xeni Jardin / 7:38 pm Thu Aug 13, 2020

Epic Games sues Apple, antitrust lawsuit says App Store is a monopoly

Image: Shutterstock

Epic claims Google forced OnePlus to break deal in which Fortnite launcher would be preinstalled on OnePlus phones

Epic Games has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple that argues the App Store is a monopoly. Epic is asking for no damages -— not a dime — but instead, injunctive relief that would force Cupertino to "allow fair competition."

In the lawsuit, Epic claims that Google forced OnePlus to break off a deal in which a special Fortnite launcher would come preinstalled on OnePlus phones, reports Jay Peters at The Verge.

