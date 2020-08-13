/ Jason Weisberger / 7:41 pm Thu Aug 13, 2020

Free Fortnite?

Epic Games has rejected Apple's 30% app tax. In the past Epic has owned every single partner or vendor and managed to hold on to all the value. Anyone remember Twitch? Or the streamers? Or organized eSports? Epic took the whole pie. Epic may be close to winning the next round of the entertainment advertising wars with it is in-game ads and events.

Good luck, Apple!