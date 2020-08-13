Here's my keto bread baking video

I was invited to participate in a cool international art project benefiting mental health. It's called Decameron Row , and it's a website depicting buildings along a city street. Each building has windows occupied by a different artist, writer, or other creative person. When you click on one of the windows you can see a 1-minute video produced by that person. For my video, I posted the process of making very low carb bread. I'm in building address 67. To find my video hover your mouse over the 12 windows in building number 67 until you see my name.

