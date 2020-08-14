Solar power is revolutionizing life for opium farmers

There's a lot to unpack and think about from this BBC article about the impact of solar panels on the heroin industry.

The first report of an Afghan farmer using solar power came back in 2013.

The following year traders were stocking a few solar panels in Lashkar Gah, the Helmandi capital.

Since then growth has been exponential. The number of solar panels installed on farms has doubled every year.

By 2019 Mr Brittan's team had counted 67,000 solar arrays just in the Helmand valley.

In Lashkar Gah market, solar panels are now stacked in great piles three storeys high.

[…]

Buying diesel to power their ground water pumps used to be the farmers' biggest expense.

[…]

For an upfront payment of $5,000 they can buy an array of solar panels and an electric pump. Once it is installed, there are virtually no running costs.

[…]

It means they can grow far more poppy – as well as other crops.

Many farms now get two harvests a year – some even get three.

And that's not the only breakthrough. Using solar also means farmers can grow poppy in places where they never would have considered farming before.