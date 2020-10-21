The geniuses at Squirrel Monkey are back with a new video that imagines what a popular technology of today would be like if it had been created decades ago. This time, they show how an Amazon Alexa of 1988 would work. They do a perfect job of recreating the experience of using computers in the 1980s.
If Alexa (Amazon Echo) existed in 1988…
- retrocomputing
- squirrel monkey
