Hosico cat, dressed up as a spider.
"It's hard to be a spider-cat on Halloween 🐈🕷🎃 It is very difficult to control eight more paws, it does not work out right away."
Archaeologists discovered this darling and massive etching of a cat at the site of the Nazca Lines in Peru, about 250 miles away from the capital city of Lima. The researchers spotted the 120-foot-long etching while working on the UNESCO heritage site where the ancient geoglyphs of animals, plants, and geometric shapes may have been… READ THE REST
Housecats are able to observe human behavior and mimic it, according to researchers at Eötvös Loránd University's Department of Ethology in Budapest. Previously, only orcas, apes, elephants, dolphins, and magpies have been known to imitate human behavior. From Phys.org: [Lead researcher Claudia] Fugazza observed as the cat responded to 18 requests to perform an action… READ THE REST
Sometimes, you and all your friends just need to crawl up into your little basket-bowls with a blankie, and take a nap. More fun images at kagonekoshiro.com. READ THE REST
