BuzzFeed buys HuffPost

BuzzFeed is to buy HuffPost, reports the Wall Street Journal, merging two of the most famous companies to emerge from the web 2.0 era of professionalized blogging. HuffPost was one of the various famous websites Verizon inherited when it bought AOL's corpse; it's not clear if the deal is worth any more than the songs paid for Tumblr, Mapquest, or Flickr.

BuzzFeed Inc. has agreed to acquire Verizon Media's HuffPost in a stock deal, the companies said Thursday, uniting two of the larger players in digital media as companies across the sector search for ways to jump-start growth.