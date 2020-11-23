Brand new luggage comes with a pre-damaged look

Buying brand new things comes with an additional price — worrying about them getting scratched and dented. An Italian company called Crash Baggage makes polycarbonate luggage with cosmetic damage molded into the shell.
From their website:
[O]ur suitcases are already dented, worn-looking, crashed.
With Crash Baggage we want to overturn the very concept of luggage through our travel philosophy "Handle Without Care," which exalts the freedom of movement and action wherever and whenever possible, without any worries.
Via Core 77