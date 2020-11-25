What Happened on 23rd Street

Fifty-four years before Marilyn Monroe starred in The Seven Year Itch, the same scene of a white dress being blown by an updraft from a sidewalk vent was shown to theater patrons. The 1901 movie was called What Happened on Twenty-third Street, New York City, and it was all of 77 seconds long. The film was presented as a slice of life, but it was scripted, and starred Florence Georgie and A.C. Abadie. The surviving print was in pretty bad condition. This copy has been restored and modernized by artificial intelligence.

Removed noise artifacts and stabilized original print. Increased frame interpolation from 15 fps to 60 fps, using AI neural networks. Increased to 4K resolution using AI upscaling. Added color using Deoldify, a deep learning AI process.

Oh yeah, they added a bit of sound, too. The result is altogether charming.

[via Nag on the Lake]