How to grow a crystal tree at home

Crystmas time is here, when families gather to grow crystal holiday trees at home with a little salt and food coloring. KiwiCo shows how.
If you decide on deciduous, that's cool too!
Image: YouTube / KiwiCo
Crystmas time is here, when families gather to grow crystal holiday trees at home with a little salt and food coloring. KiwiCo shows how.
If you decide on deciduous, that's cool too!
Image: YouTube / KiwiCo
This marvelous image of a sunspot was captured by the world's largest solar observatory, the National Science Foundation's Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope on the island of Maui, Hawai'i. From the National Solar Observatory, the organization that built and operates the telescope: "The sunspot image achieves a spatial resolution about 2.5 times higher than ever… READ THE REST
On Monday night, December 21, Jupiter and Saturn will look closer together than they've appeared since March 4, 1226, almost 800 years ago. This event, taking place on the December solstice, is known as a "great conjunction." "On the evening of closest approach on Dec 21 they will look like a double planet, separated by only… READ THE REST
Materials scientists engaging in biomimicry of plant surfaces classify three levels of wettability of plants. It turns out that the least wettable leaves, or superhydrophobic leaves, often use both epicuticular wax and surface structure to avoid absorbing water. This phenomenon is sometimes called the lotus effect: This can keep the plant from getting weighed down,… READ THE REST
Every time a kid opens a present, you can watch them visually deflate the instant they realize the gift is something that's…sigh…good for them. In fact, you may very well hear an audible "ugh" as a reaction to gifts like socks or a notebook. The trick is to rope 'em in with something that looks… READ THE REST
We all know a coffee obsessive. But despite the overwhelming urge to roll your eyes at the mania coming from those who live for just the right cup, don't judge them too harshly. In fact, why not just make their day this holiday season? Give the gift of an elite espresso machine with the options… READ THE REST
After the year we've all suffered, it's tempting to think of the holidays as a time to stop, unwind, and focus on ourselves and our nearest and dearest. Yet, that's not really in the spirit of the season – and considering what many have been through this year, there's no more important time to be… READ THE REST