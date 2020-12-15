Simple screenprinting using adhesive vinyl and a basic printing kit

In this hour-long "Build-a-Long" livestream on Tested yesterday, Jen Schachter demonstrated how you can create simple screenprints by cutting stencils out using adhesive vinyl. No photo emulsion or light exposure needed.
Image: Screengrab
Marina from Wild She Goes shows how to use ponderosa pine needles to make a pretty and functional basket, in the traditional style. She points to this amazing and inspirational site with elaborate and stunning examples of Native American basketry in a remarkable range. Image: YouTube / Wild She Goes READ THE REST
Victoria Rose Richards creates lovely little aerial scenes as embroidered works. You can see more on her Etsy shop or on her Instagram: My personal fave is this view of tulip fields: Image: Instagram / victoriaroserichards READ THE REST
Azerbaijan textile artist Faig Ahmed employs ancient craft to create mind-bending textile sculptures. His work is featured in an online exhibition at the Sapar Contemporary gallery, titled "Textile Traditions Re-Imagined." (via Laughing Squid) READ THE REST
