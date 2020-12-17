This is the ugliest orchid in the world

The recently discovered Gastrodia agnicellus has been named the "ugliest orchid in the world," according to the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew. It's one of more than 150 plants and fungi that RBG Kew researchers discovered around the world in 2020. From CNN:

The orchid, located in Madagascar, has no leaves, grows from a woolly tuberous stem, and spends most of its life underground, emerging only to flower or produce fruit.

Researchers thought that the strange looking plant might smell like rotten flesh, as is common in some orchids pollinated by flies, but instead, the orchid surprised them with a "pleasant, citrusy, rose scent," (orchid researcher Johan) Hermans said.