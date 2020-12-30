Certain brands of deodorant are sold half-empty, like the ink cartridges that come with a printer, to fool unwary shoppers who don't look at the weight. This video concisely (and swearily) compares a few brands to reveal which ones are playing games with packaging.
Which deodorant brands are mostly empty containers?
