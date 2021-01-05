Unclack is a MacOS utility that automatically mutes your mic when you start typing, and unmutes it when you stop. This prevents other people on online meetings knowing that you are using your computer when you should be pretending to listen.
Zoom, Skype, Webex, Discord, no matter. Unclack is software-agnostic and works in the background. Pro Mic? No Problem. Unclack uses macOS system controls to mute input coming from your default microphone. Any mic. Need to type loudly and talk? Easily pause Unclack from the menu bar and resume later.