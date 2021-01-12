Excellent explainer on Tesla's new motor

Engineers at Tesla traded out the previous induction motor for the new IPM-SynRM with a permanent magnet rotor. This terrific video explains why. It all comes down to efficiency.
Image: YouTube / Learn Engineering
Grappling guns appear in movies and video games all the time, but a real-world arm-worn grappling gun turns out to be quite an interesting engineering challenge for JT at Built IRL. Watch the epic year-long series of trial and error.
This "Electric SnowBike Kit" by the Canadian firm ENVO lets you replace the back wheel of your bike with a powered snowmobile-style tread, and the front with a snowboard. The upshot is just delightfully bonkers, as the action in that video will attest. Granted, kitting out the whole bike with the treads, board and battery…
Deep-sea fish that have evolved non-reflective ultra-black skin to avoid being eaten by other fish. Nanoscale linked chains. Locust pheromones that encourage flocking behavior. The world's brightest fluorescent material. Dead bacteria that participate with living bacteria in swarms. These are a few of Chemical and Engineering News' favorite things.
