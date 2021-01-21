Linux running on Apple Silicon

You'll need to use a USB adapter for WiFi and there's no video acceleration yet, but as of now, you can install Linux on Apple's ARM laptops and desktop computers.
From their tutorial page:
Many components of the M1 are shared with Apple mobile SoCs, which gave us a good running start. But when writing Linux drivers, it became very apparent how non-standard Apple SoCs really are. Our virtual environment is extremely flexible in terms of models it can accommodate; but on the Linux side, the 64-bit ARM world has largely settled on a well-defined set of building blocks and firmware interfaces – nearly none of which were used on the M1.
It isn't production-use ready, by any means. But the game is afoot.