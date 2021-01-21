Linux running on Apple Silicon

You'll need to use a USB adapter for WiFi and there's no video acceleration yet, but as of now, you can install Linux on Apple's ARM laptops and desktop computers.

Linux is now completely usable on the Mac mini M1. Booting from USB a full Ubuntu desktop (rpi). Network works via a USB c dongle. Update includes support for USB, I2C, DART. We will push changes to our GitHub and a tutorial later today. Thanks to the @CorelliumHQ team ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/uBDbDmvJUG — Chris Wade (@cmwdotme) January 20, 2021

From their tutorial page:

Many components of the M1 are shared with Apple mobile SoCs, which gave us a good running start. But when writing Linux drivers, it became very apparent how non-standard Apple SoCs really are. Our virtual environment is extremely flexible in terms of models it can accommodate; but on the Linux side, the 64-bit ARM world has largely settled on a well-defined set of building blocks and firmware interfaces – nearly none of which were used on the M1.

It isn't production-use ready, by any means. But the game is afoot.