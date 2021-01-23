Gregory Sierra, the ubiquitous actor from the 70s and 80s has passed away from cancer at the age of 83. Primarily playing Latin characters, Sierra worked extensively to lose his Puerto Rican accent and vary the types of roles he could play.
R.I.P. Gregory Sierra
