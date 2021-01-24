Excavator extricated

YouTuber LetsDig18 specializes in recovering excavators that get stuck in the mud, but this was "the worst excavator recovery of my career."
This 41-minute epic struggle with the elements is oddly relaxing.
Image: YouTube / LetsDig18
YouTuber LetsDig18 specializes in recovering excavators that get stuck in the mud, but this was "the worst excavator recovery of my career."
This 41-minute epic struggle with the elements is oddly relaxing.
Image: YouTube / LetsDig18
Trump's mob sacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, leading to five deaths in and around the building. Only a handful were arrested on the day, but more than 100 have now been charged. How? The extensive footage they took of themselves breaking into and trashing Congress. "While it's not unheard of for criminals to… READ THE REST
Warner Bros. is to make a prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory titled WONKA. It will cover the rise of the young chocolate magnate, stripping mystery from wonder and spackling the scoured bones with empty pathos. Warner Bros is eyeing Tom Holland or Timothée Chalamet to play Willy Wonka in Warner Bros. 'WONKA'. If… READ THE REST
Louisville lawyer Shameka O'Neil faces a contempt citation after ditching her client during a remarkable virtual hearing last week. Calling into the court session, she claimed her client suffered from an undiagnosed mental illness only to be corrected by the client himself. Then O'Neil asked to withdraw from the misdemeanor case, and was denied by… READ THE REST
Every year, U.S. News and World Report compiles its Best Jobs list – and once again, the venerable news outlet has determined it's pretty great to be a network architect. For another year, the role of computer network architect is on their list of the top 10 technology jobs around, with an unemployment rate of… READ THE REST
Did you get a new iPhone for Christmas? Or, maybe you splurged on a new smartphone with that infusion of holiday cash. Either way, your purchase isn't completed when you walk out with your new phone. Making sure you're equipped to keep that thing charged up 24/7/365 is just as important. Easier said than done… READ THE REST
If you aren't up to speed on the intricacies of knives and knife production, then a Thai Moon Knife might look more like a weapon than a kitchen utensil. With a wide blade that visually looks more like a cleaver than a traditional food preparing knife, it's the product of more than 200 years of… READ THE REST