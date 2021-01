The two stars that Hollywood can never get out of its mind are Godzilla and King Kong. The newest film to put these two together (like in 1962), Godzilla vs. Kong, is a sequel to both Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island. This will be the 36th Godzilla movie and the 12th King Kong film. And from the looks of things, they've been growing all this time. Godzilla vs. Kong will hit theaters and HBO Max on March 26.

[via Digg]