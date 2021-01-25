You're doing just fine

I've been playing Cyberpunk 2077 lately and will soon post a review for your enjoyment. A question asked of me: what do you think is cyberpunk, exactly? Of course, I had the Ford Motors Company Employee Training LaserDisc right at hand.
On the Document Journal magazine website, writer Claire Evans has an interview with Boing Boing compatriot and Mondo 2000 founder, RU Sirius. In it, they talk about the hazy, crazy days of Mondo as a print magazine, the utopian, pioneering fervor of early cyberculture, and the computer-powered bizarro world we find ourselves in today. It's… READ THE REST
Here you go. This will fix you right up. It's 7 hours of the soothing sounds of perpetual rain and ambient techno as you fly through a dark neon-lit futuristic cityscape. A new life awaits us in the off-world colonies! Image: Screengrab READ THE REST
Anyone who's been paying attention to all of the controversies leading up to the release of the open-world cyberpunk videogame, Cyberpunk 2077 (seven long years in the making) can't help but be gobsmacked by the disaster of its release. But, all of pre-release drama and tech issues aside, is it the game-charger of a game… READ THE REST
