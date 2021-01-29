I found this lame tutorial on the r/restofthefuckingowl subreddit. Every one of the 3 steps is useless. The illustration of the bear with a butterfly only adds to the confusion. It's not easy to make clear paper-folding instructions but it's certainly possible. Thumbs down to everyone involved in making this.
Truly terrible paper plane making instructions
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- bad instructions
The LectroSound brings white noise and more to your pursuit of a better night's sleep
There are a ton of reasons why you may have trouble falling asleep. From environmental conditions to physiological ailments to good old fashioned stress and anxiety, it can often feel like the universe is conspiring against those forced to keep looking at the clock and fearing another night of fractured sleep. No matter the underlying… READ THE REST
Kick-off 2021 with 10 deals on CBD products and smoking accessories
It's 2021…and if 2020 is any indication, we can expect this year to be another big one for the exploding CBD and recreational cannabis markets. With more states like New York on the doorstep of loosening restrictions on marijuana-derived products, you can enjoy the fact that you can not only get these products legally in… READ THE REST
This AWS training will help you understand how to make the most of the cloud platform
Not everything suffers in the midst of a pandemic. In fact, some companies thrived as processes and behaviors changed in the wake of COVID-19. Look no further than the growth of cloud-based computing since the start of last year. According to the State of Tech Spend Report from IT management firm Flexera, After work-from-home orders… READ THE REST