Parler CEO fired

Cancel culture has come for Parler CEO John Matze, fired by the company's board, which he now says is a cutout for right-wing billionaire Rebekah Mercer.

"The Parler board controlled by Rebekah Mercer decided to immediately terminate my position as CEO of Parler," the memo said. "I did not participate in this decision."

He was quoted as saying in the memo that, "Over the past few months, I've met constant resistance to my product vision, my strong belief in free speech and my view of how the Parler site should be managed."

But in a Facebook video confirming Matze's ouster, Parler co-founder Dan Bongino disputes Matze's account and describes infighting at Parler's upper levels.