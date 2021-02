Singer, songwriter and artist Björk Guðmundsdóttir gave a tour of her home studio in 1994, about the time she moved to London and released her spectacular Debut [Amazon]. She's upgraded since.

The interview is in Icelandic. I see a Tascam Portastudio and a Casio SA-10 (common), and a Yamaha QY-20 sequencer (Rare? But other models aren't).