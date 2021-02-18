At the Matchbox Garage, they restore a Corgi Batmobile diecast car from the 1960s. Today, new-in-box, these things can fetch over $500.
Restoring a Corgi Batmobile toy
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- batman
- batmobile
- classic toys
- restoration
That time that Frank Zappa produced a record for Burt Ward (aka Robin, Boy Wonder)
In this installment of Frank Zappa stories on TheAaronChannel, Frank talks about the novelty record he produced for Burt Ward who starred on the Batman TV series in the 1960s (then the most popular show on television). The studio wanted to cash in on the success of the show and try and turn Ward into… READ THE REST
Batman logos throughout the decades — which is your favorite?
The first Batman logo was designed in 1939. Since then, it has undergone many changes. It's hard for me to pick a favorite because they're all cool. The exception is any of the logos from Batman movies from 1995 and after, which all suck. READ THE REST
Tractor with bat wings shakes orange tree
In the city of Valencia, Spain they have orange trees along many of the streets producing a great amount of the fruit. Unfortunately, that particular variety of orange is bitter and sour, not meant for consumption, just decoration. This tractor helps mitigate the street waste by spreading giant orange-catching bat wings and shaking it until… READ THE REST
Learn how to whip up the world's finest cocktails from this champion mixologist
You can give someone a recipe, but following step-by-step instructions is so much different than creating magic with the perfect cocktail. True mastery requires a high level of training and talent to transform even basic ingredients into mixological bliss. In The 2021 Ultimate Mixology and Cocktail Trainer Bundle, renowned international expert, Paul Martin, imparts decades… READ THE REST
This sleek MagSafe charging dock wirelessly powers your iPhone and AirPods at once
What's something everybody needs but nobody wants? It might sound like a really annoying riddle, but it's true! Chargers are a necessary evil, and not at all an item of extreme passion. The general requirements for charging devices are fairly simple compared to their monumental yet thankless role in our tech-driven world. We want easy.… READ THE REST
Make your house sparkle with this 3-stage robot vacuum, on sale for over 60% off
Self-operated vacuums like Rosie the Robot from The Jetsons were once a science fiction dream. Now, robot vacuums are everyday devices, with U.S households expected to spend nearly $3 billion on robo vacs in 2021 alone. Despite all that innovation, not much much has changed in what we ask from our vacuums. We want clean… READ THE REST