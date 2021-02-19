Shovel drop sounds like Nirvana

Kevin Reome

TikToker rockbae_ puts the rhythmic beat of a shovel landing on a driveway to the opening of Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit". Appropriate shirt and headbanging included.

@rockbae_

smells like teen shovel… 😵 #nirvana #rock #90s #rockbæ #music

♬ original sound – rex