TikToker rockbae_ puts the rhythmic beat of a shovel landing on a driveway to the opening of Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit". Appropriate shirt and headbanging included.
Shovel drop sounds like Nirvana
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- headbanging
- Nirvana
- rockbae_
- shovel grunge
- smells like teen shovel
- Smells Like Teen Spirit
- tiktok
Helpful InfoSec tips, presented in the form of TikTok Sea Shanties
People need InfoSec tips. People want TikTok-style Sea Shanties. So Rachel Tobac of Social Proof Security gave the people what they want: a TikTok-style sea shanty about infosec. And of course, it's already been remixed as an electro shanty: And a metal song: Image: Public Domain via Scott Sturkol / US Defense Logistics Agency READ THE REST
Leo Moracchioli metals up that sea shanty
I absolutely like this better. READ THE REST
How TikTok crowdsourced an open-source 3D-printed pill bottle opener plan for people with Parkinson's
The Auto Pill Bottle is a pretty cool invention that automatically dispenses pills, instead of forcing people with physical disabilities such as Parkinson's Disease to struggle with pressing down and unscrewing the bottle cap. But the story behind it is even cooler. It started when Jimmy Choi, an ultra marathoner who's appeared on American Ninja… READ THE REST
This highly-rated piano training app is on sale for 50% off
Learning to play an instrument like the piano can be amazingly rewarding. However, it just as often turns out to be amazingly frustrating. We all have visions of sitting down to learn, then being able to toss off a note-perfect version of something like Beethoven's Fur Elise or Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody in short order. While… READ THE REST
The rugged HyperGear Quake speaker is built for the outdoors – with a few sly surprises
We always want to take a portable speaker out to the park or the beach, or out into the wilderness on our outdoor adventures. However, what you'll soon discover is many wireless speakers just can't handle the elements out there. Many fold up with just the smallest bit of jostling, dirt, or moisture. The HyperGear… READ THE REST
These metal-reinforced, durability-tested elite Lightning cables are over 25% off
We love our iPhones and iPads. And, we love those devices almost as much as we hate the Lightning cables that power them. It's not the cables themselves that we hate as much as their finickiness and unreliability. Within a few weeks of coming out of the box, your connector has likely already suffered enough… READ THE REST