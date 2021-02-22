Why are square cube-shaped dice so popular when sphere and skew dice like the ones above look so much cooler? And according to Action Lab, they are just as fair as your run-of-the-mill boxy dice. Not only does this video inspire me to change up my board games with a variety of dice shapes, but it succinctly explains how spherical dice – which I didn't realize were actually useable – are made so that they work (and don't just roll off the table or land on a blank spot).
How does a sphere work as a six sided die?
- SHARE
- TWEET
- 1 COMMENTS
- dice
- Games
- sphere dice
The secrets of the cancelled Secret of Monkey Island movie
Among the greatest games of all time, LucasArts' Secret of Monkey Island almost gave birth to a blockbuster movie. Polygon's Jack Yarwood takes a deep dive into the shark-infested Hollywood sea: "[We] flew down to Amblin with Patty Blau and we met with Steven," says Carson. "The first thing he said to me was, 'I… READ THE REST
Diablo 2 remastered for PC and consoles
Diablo 2, Blizzard's classic action RPG, is to be "resurrected" on PC and game consoles. It will be rigorously faithful to the original (no rebootery or other new features) but with updated graphics, UI and controls. This is very bad news for me. I sank so much time into that game. I had a full… READ THE REST
A brief history of the best video game title screens
The Washington Post has a delightful new breakdown of the most influential video game title screens in history. Video game title screens are an artform. Their layout, design, imagery and sounds are the first impression players get of a gaming experience, and certain developers have taken title screen concepts to incredible, immersive levels. Launcher took… READ THE REST
The Deeper Connect Nano is like the VPN of the future, without the monthly fee
There's a ton of reasons why you should use a virtual private network (VPN), but while they secure your internet connection, they come with a few trade-offs. For instance, you have to pay a recurring subscription fee. Some VPN providers even catalog your web activity and sell it to third parties. Others offer inadequate protection… READ THE REST
Farting Frenchies might just be the fun family game you've been waiting for
The game is called Farting Frenchies… so we've already got your attention. You might assume that's some kind of playful euphemism, but you'd be dead wrong. Farting Frenchies is about cute little French bulldogs passing gas. So… now we definitely have your attention. Whether you're a dog lover, a fan of fart humor, or just… READ THE REST
This ultra-powerful and portable digital microscope is now 20% off
Maybe you're a tinkerer who needs to inspect tiny computer components. Or perhaps you sharpen knife blades and want to inspect your work. You might even just have an insatiable curiosity for the often unseen intricacies of our world. There are countless reasons why you might need a quality microscope handy. Unlike the ancient versions… READ THE REST