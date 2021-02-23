The Maya language doesn't acknowledge time, not even with prepositions like "before" and "after." These kinds of linguistic tics are often overlooked or outright lost when we talk about translation, but there's also a lot we can learn from them about the powers of perception and language.
How to talk about time in a language that doesn't have any tenses
