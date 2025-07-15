Colmcille map centers the relationship between Scotland and Ireland

Scotland and Ireland are only 12 miles distant and share a long history of shared culture, language and migration–and that's not to mention the lairy neighbor they've had to put up with for the duration. The Colmcille map [via] reveals the relationship in beautiful detail.

The relationship between Ireland and Scotland is at the centre of this map, Tír Cholm Cille. It is an accurate map, and the arrow on the left points to the north. You can find out more about the placenames of Scottish and Irish Gaelic at www.logainm.ie, www.gaelicplacenames.org and www.placenamesni.org

This looks like a (likely folded) print of the same map, for four British pounds, and they'll ship to the U.S. for 18 more.