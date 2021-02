I recently started playing Animal Crossing again after a Fortnite-focused break. While searching YouTube for tips on how to deal with capitalist slumlord Tom Nook, I came across this jaw-dropping gem of a video and did not move for an hour and thirteen minutes.







The attention to detail is truly astonishing and the casting is perfect. It's a genuine masterpiece. Creator Guitar_Knight14 is currently hard at work on Act II. I'm willing to wait for it.