Nashville's k.s. Rhoads is a multi-talented artist who is known for his musical series on Instagram called "Kids' Favorite Jams by their Dad's Favorite Bands." In episode 10, Rhoads took on the challenge of mashing two songs together: "Hamilton the Musical" and "Itsy Bitsy Spider." It's nothing short of amazing! He even dressed up as Lin-Manuel Miranda's character, Alexander Hamilton, and performed the mashup at the Franklin Theatre with his wife and a friend playing the Schuyler sisters. The performance was a hit, as even his two-year-old child, Ziggy, enjoyed it.
Watch Bitsy the Musical where 'Hamilton' and 'Itsy Bitsy Spider' are brought together
