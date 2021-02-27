This Anton Petrov video is a nice encapsulation of what we know so far about the Perseverance rover one week into its mission. He confuses Curiosity with Perseverance in a few places, but we know what he meant.
Image: YouTube
Mars Perseverance: What we know so far
- Mars
- NASA
- rover Perseverance
