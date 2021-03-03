New camera system detects litterbug drivers, automatically issues a fine

Mark Frauenfelder

The BBC has a report (watch the video here) about a new AI system that's being deployed in Maidstone in Kent to penalize motorists tossing crisps bags, ice lolly wrappers, and used johnnies out the window. Cameras installed in areas where littering is a problem take a photo of the offender's license plate and automatically issue a fine of £90.