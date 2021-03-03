Web tool that generates flowcharts from text

Behold flowchart.fun, a little web tool that generates a quick-and-dirty flowchart from text. You type in words; they appear in a flowchart box. To make a new box with a pointer going towards it, you indent the line. You can link back to an earlier box by using its line number.

I used this text, for example …

To create this flow-chart (it's a bit small here to see the print at this size, alas):

I can imagine using this to quickly generate surreal flow-charts to hassle my friends and family over messaging and email.

Source code is here if anyone wants to remix it. I might take a crack at making the thickness of the box-lines adjustable.