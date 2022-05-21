View boats all over the world on Marine Traffic

Popkin
Huy Thoai/Shutterstock.com

Ahoy! On Marine Traffic, you can view boats all over the seven seas in real-time. Click on one of the icons to learn more about what type of vessel you're viewing, where it's heading, how fast it's going, and more. As I'm writing this, 242,985 vessels have been tracked via satellite technology within the past hour.