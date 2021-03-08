Covid comics, not funny

Agnes Boisvert is an ICU nurse at St. Luke's hospital in downtown Boise, Idaho. She spends her days "navigating between two worlds. One is a swirl of beeping monitors, masked emotion, and death; the other, she says, seems oblivious to the horrors occurring every hour of every day."

In this NPR piece, Boisvert's story is brought to life by artist and illustrator Isabel Seliger. This sad tale of a front line hero is even sadder given the fact that she's in Boise, ID, site of those covidiots and their kids burning masks this past weekend. We are clearly on the crazy train.

Image: Inset of art by Isabel Seliger