Kids' TV show starring naked adults garners mixed reviews from kids

Gewoon Bloot ("Simply Naked") is a new Dutch children's television show featuring a panel of adults who get butt naked and answer questions from kids aged 10 to 12. The program is meant to encourage body positivity. According to Dutch News, the topics range from "being ashamed of certain body parts or shaving versus waxing." The show hasn't yet aired publicly but, surprise, it's causing quite a controversy. Kids who have previewed the program had mixed reviews. From Dutch News:

Reactions from Dutch children who had a preview of the show varied from 'this is not a show I need to see' to 'it's good to know that other people worry about the same things too' and 'it felt a bit uncomfortable at first'. [Video of their reactions below.]

A more realistic view of bodies promotes a more positive self-image, presenter Edson da Graça said. 'The aim is to teach children that each and every body is different and that not all bodies are perfect', he told broadcaster NOS[…]

'The children knew exactly what was going to happen and they could say how they felt during the programme at any time. (..) We had expected a bit of a ruckus. Not everyone will think this is for children and that's ok. It's up to the parents to decide if their children can watch,' the spokesman said.

The first Dutch sex education tv programme to feature nudity was Open en bloot, which was broadcast in 1974. Dokter Corrie, in 2013 and 2015, also led to questions in parliament.