"I don't know how I'm alive," said a woman who fainted and fell in the gap between oncoming commuter train cars at Independence Station in Buenos Aires, Argentina. From the NY Post:

…She was miraculously rescued alive from the tracks after the train stopped. As commuters crowded around, she sat and lied down on the platform before being taken away in a wheelchair to an ambulance.

Upon being discharged from the hospital, the woman told local TV that she's "still trying to make sense of it all.".