The cognitive bias codex links to a definition of each cognitive bias

A cognitive bias is a "systematic error in thinking that occurs when people are processing and interpreting information in the world around them and affects the decisions and judgments that they make."

This cognitive bias codex categories and defines each cognitive bias. Under the "too much information category" I learned about the Confirmation bias, which is defined as "the tendency to search for, interpret, favor, and recall information in a way that confirms or supports one's prior beliefs or values". This codex is one of the best resources for learning about cognitive biases that I've come across.