Learning a new instrument can be intimidating. The Learning Synths website by Ableton is an awesome, free way to learn the basics of playing a synth. The site provides us with lots of useful information about synths that users can test out on various interactive models. It's best to use headphones while playing around here. If you're completely new to playing a synth, this is a great place to start.
Free digital synth and learning guide
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- learning
- synthesizers
Recreating the Roland TR-808's legendary analog cowbell
Using schematics found on archive.org, Mark Longstaff rebuilt an analog circuit found in Roland's TR-808 Rhythm Composer. Which circuit? Oh, you know the one. READ THE REST
Electronic music pioneer Klaus Schulze, RIP
Pioneering German electronic musician Klaus Schulze has died at age 74. Schulze was a member of Tangerine Dream and Ash Ra Temple and also released an incredible collection of solo albums that influenced the emergence of ambient music, new age, and EDM. From The Guardian: Schulze was born in Berlin in 1947, and played a… READ THE REST
Listen to the Stylophone Orchestra who play the pocket synthesizer Bowie made famous
STYLOPHONIKA by Kingston University Stylophone Orchestra The Stylophone is the tiny synthesizer most famously used by David Bowie on "Space Oddity." First invented in 1967, its played by touching a built-in stylus to the metal keyboard. Still readily available, the instrument has become a cult favorite among experimental musicians. For some wonderful contemporary Stylophone music,… READ THE REST
Combine all your smoking tools into one accessory with the Rocket Grinder
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Smoking is supposed to be leisurely and stress-free, but it requires you to assemble so many tools at once that it can be a drag (and not the kind you're hoping… READ THE REST
Take any snack on the go this summer with this $30 SubSafe sandwich tube
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Summer is right around the corner, which means it's finally time to get outside and start enjoying that fresh air and sunshine. No matter what outdoor activities you have on the… READ THE REST
How the Apollo wearable can help you actually relax
When shopping for wearables, consider one that actively promotes better health, rather than just tracking it. READ THE REST