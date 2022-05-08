Free digital synth and learning guide

Popkin

Learning a new instrument can be intimidating. The Learning Synths website by Ableton is an awesome, free way to learn the basics of playing a synth. The site provides us with lots of useful information about synths that users can test out on various interactive models. It's best to use headphones while playing around here. If you're completely new to playing a synth, this is a great place to start.